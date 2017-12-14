Blitz results revealed by CVSA

GREENBELT, MD – Inspectors issued 59,193 warnings and citations in Canada and the U.S. during the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA’s) Operation Safe Driver Week, which ran from October 15 to 21. And passenger vehicle drivers were more likely than their commercial counterparts to be caught speeding.

State and local moving violations represented 84.2% of the 38,878 warnings and citations for commercial vehicle drivers, with speeding (7.4%), failing to use a seat belt (2.6%), failing to obey a traffic control device (2.5%), and using a handheld phone (0.8%) rounding out the top five.

Among passenger vehicle drivers, the 20,315 citations and warnings involved speeding (43.5%), state and local moving violations (36.2%), failing to use a seat belt (9.4%), failing to obey a traffic control device (2.3%), and improper lane changes (1.5%).

Less than 1% of the warnings and citations were for following too closely.

Nineteen commercial drivers were cited for operating a vehicle while ill or fatigue, and 86 received a warning.

“Countless lives are tragically lost on our roadways due to unsafe, risky, inattentive or careless acts by drivers,” said CVSA executive director Collin Mooney. “In fact, driver behavior is often the most important factor in crashes. Operation Safe Driver Week raises awareness about safe driver operations in and around trucks and buses.”