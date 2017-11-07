Canada Cartage acquires Guelph-based Doyle

TORONTO, ON – Canada Cartage has acquired Doyle Transportation, based in Guelph, Ontario -- a fleet that has been in business since 1982.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Doyle provides dedicated fleet outsourcing, truckload, and Less Than Truckload services in Canada and the U.S. it also has a 20,000-square-foot facility that includes four cross-dock doors, warehouse space, and maintenance bays.

All 60 employees who worked for the fleet have signed on to Canada Cartage.

The acquisition strengthens Canada Cartage’s footprint in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge and Guelph areas, and complements other terminals and warehouses in London, Mississauga, Brampton, and Oshawa, the fleet says.

Canada Cartage is the nation’s largest provider of outsourced fleets.