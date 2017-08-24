Canada Cartage helps deliver care

TORONTO, ON – Canada Cartage is helping deliver medical care to Zimbabwe.

The shipping and delivery company collected and delivered medical, surgical, and school supplies to the Canadian Food for Children warehouse in Mississauga to support the Karanda Mission Hospital in Zimbabwe.

The supplies will be sent the community hospital serving over 75,000 patients – mostly local farmers – who could not otherwise afford medical care. The donations help three doctors and 40 nurses provide services including 2,000 deliveries and 4,000 surgeries.

Dr. Paul Thistle, an obstetrician at the hospital, praised Canada Cartage for their contributions.

"Canada Cartage went above and beyond in helping us collect and deliver these supplies. We couldn't have done it without them and really appreciate their generosity, he said.