Canada Cartage rebrands under one logo

TORONTO, ON – As part of a rebranding effort, Canada Cartage announced today that it is consolidating its divisions under one name.

Previously, the company operated its warehousing division under the Direct Distribution Centres name, and the managed freight division under the Vanguard Delivers banner. Now these divisions will be consolidated under the new banner of Canada Cartage Logistics Solutions. The firms’ dedicated fleet transportation services will be marketed under the Canada Cartage Fleet Outsourcing banner.

Jeff Lindsay, president and CEO of Canada Cartage says the change marks a significant milestone for the company.

"Over the past decade, we have transformed from being a purely dedicated fleet supplier to our current position as a national logistics company. The new branding reflects our full range of services including dedicated fleet outsourcing, value-added warehousing services, managed transportation of small package, LTL, and TL freight, and B2C home delivery of large format goods."