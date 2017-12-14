Canadians among those honored by Freightliner

PORTLAND, OR – Several Canadians have been honored as some of the top dealer sales representatives at Freightliner Trucks.

Forty-four sales professionals and seven managers were honored overall.

“Our Leland James Elite program recognizes sales professionals who sell to a variety of customers into many market segments,” said Bob Correll, vice-president - sales. “The winners are truly well-rounded and display the same hard work, determination and customer-focused attitude that Leland James embodied. We are pleased to award them Leland James Elite status.”

James founded Consolidated Freight Lines in 1929, and had his mechanics customize trucks. That led to Freightways Manufacturing Company in 1940, which eventually gave birth to Freightliner.

Honored Canadians include:

Elite Winners

Gurminder Ahluwalia, Premier Truck Group of Mississauga

Christian Bazinet, Globocam

Joel Bezaire, Team Truck Centres – Windsor

Ruben Budhwal, Premier Truck Group of Mississauga

Raj Chand, First Truck Centre Vancouver

Dwayne Frewin, Premier Truck Group of Mississauga

Jeff Gibbs, Premium Truck and Trailer

Jeff Kealey, Francis Canada Truck Centre

Gregory Marr, Universal Truck and Trailer

Blaine Nicholls, Metro Freightliner Hamilton

Steve Petch, Metro Freightliner Milton

Roger Pocket, Freightliner Manitoba

George Thrower, First Truck Center Vancouver

Silver Elite Trip Winners

Adrian Hamill, Premier Truck of Mississauga

Skaria Thomas, New West Truck Centres

Rob Park Trip Winners

Caleb Cook, Valley Equipment

Francois Giguere, Globocam

Top 32 Elite Trip Winners