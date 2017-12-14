Canadians among those honored by Freightliner
PORTLAND, OR – Several Canadians have been honored as some of the top dealer sales representatives at Freightliner Trucks.
Forty-four sales professionals and seven managers were honored overall.
“Our Leland James Elite program recognizes sales professionals who sell to a variety of customers into many market segments,” said Bob Correll, vice-president - sales. “The winners are truly well-rounded and display the same hard work, determination and customer-focused attitude that Leland James embodied. We are pleased to award them Leland James Elite status.”
James founded Consolidated Freight Lines in 1929, and had his mechanics customize trucks. That led to Freightways Manufacturing Company in 1940, which eventually gave birth to Freightliner.
Honored Canadians include:
Elite Winners
- Gurminder Ahluwalia, Premier Truck Group of Mississauga
- Christian Bazinet, Globocam
- Joel Bezaire, Team Truck Centres – Windsor
- Ruben Budhwal, Premier Truck Group of Mississauga
- Raj Chand, First Truck Centre Vancouver
- Dwayne Frewin, Premier Truck Group of Mississauga
- Jeff Gibbs, Premium Truck and Trailer
- Jeff Kealey, Francis Canada Truck Centre
- Gregory Marr, Universal Truck and Trailer
- Blaine Nicholls, Metro Freightliner Hamilton
- Steve Petch, Metro Freightliner Milton
- Roger Pocket, Freightliner Manitoba
- George Thrower, First Truck Center Vancouver
Silver Elite Trip Winners
- Adrian Hamill, Premier Truck of Mississauga
- Skaria Thomas, New West Truck Centres
Rob Park Trip Winners
- Caleb Cook, Valley Equipment
- Francois Giguere, Globocam
Top 32 Elite Trip Winners
- Blake MacPherson, Team Truck Centres