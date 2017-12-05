0 Comments
Carrier scorecards
Posted: Dec 5, 2017
Kuebix is building on its Transportation Management System with the new Carrier Relationship Manager – helping shippers to hold carriers more accountable for performance.
Shippers can use the data to generate detailed scorecards for key performance metrics such as on-time deliveries, claims handling, billing accuracy, and pick-up performance. Fact-based information behind the scores will help to build a maintain win-win partnerships, the company says.
