Carson takes over at Western Star; Platt moves to China

PORTLAND, OR – David Carson is the new president of Western Star Trucks and the chief diversity officer of Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

Carson replaced Kelley Platt in the role in early December. Platt now heads Daimler's truck joint venture Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive in China.

Carson moved into the new role from his position as president of Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation, which he’s held since 2015. Previously he served as the company’s general manager of human resources where his responsibilities included labor and union negotiations.

Platt’s move to China will see her reporting to Sven Ennerst, Truck Board Member for Procurement, R&D, and also newly appointed to China.

Before joining the Western Star team in 2015, Platt served as the president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses where she won the Manufacturing Institute's prestigious STEP Award, recognizing outstanding women in the manufacturing industry who exemplify leadership within their companies.

With the Daimler family of companies since 1989, the company says Platt has been a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion both for DTNA and on the larger global Daimler landscape.

President and CEO of DTNA Roger Nielsen said Platt will be missed at Western Star, but is confident Carson is well-positioned to take over the role.