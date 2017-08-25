Cautillo: Gordie Howe bridge on time

WINDSOR, ON – The President and CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) has issued a statement to clear up recent reports of delays and problems with the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

The statement from Michael Cautillo aimed to address media reports of delays with the procurement process to find partners to design, construct, and maintain the bridge.

Cautillo’s statement says partners are expected to be announced in 2018, and that construction on the bridge will also begin next year, in contrast to reports that had a partner announcement and construction slated for 2019.

The statement also addresses reports that the bridge would not be completed until 2023, saying the timeline for completion will be considered as they review proposals, ensuring the bridge is delivered in an “aggressive and prudent schedule.”

Plans to incorporate a multi-use path on the bridge were announced nearly six months ago in an effort to give those submitting proposals a chance to incorporate the feature into their presentations.

Revitalization plans and neighborhood improvements for the City of Detroit will not be a part of the bridge project, and will be delivered by the city on a separate timeline.

Cautillo maintains that the bridge project will encourage new investment between Canada and the United States, and will create thousands of jobs and opportunities on both sides of the border.

To date, over $200 million has been invested into the bridge project on the Canadian side, as well, the U.S. side now has control of 70% of the land needed for the project.

Even though Cautillo says this is an unprecedented and complicated project with many moving parts, he insists the project remains on schedule.