CEDA acquires Joe Loomis Trucking

CALGARY, AB – Joe Loomis Trucking (JLT) has been bought by CEDA, a maintenance and turnaround company in Canada’s oil, gas, and petrochemicals industry.

CEDA announced the acquisition this week, saying adding the fleet of hydro vacuum and combination vacuum units operating out of Dawson Creek, British Columbia would give them significant growth opportunities in the region.

"Joe Loomis Trucking has built an excellent reputation around safety, service quality and client satisfaction," said Kevin Fleury, president and Chief Executive Officer of CEDA.

JLT Chief Executive Officer Joe Loomis, who will become the operational vice president of this new region for CEDA, said the company was excited to become a part of a highly respected North American group, giving them the opportunity to offer more services to their customers.