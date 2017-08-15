Cell-based compliance reporting

Continental’s VDO RoadLog Office Advanced gives fleet managers the power to automatically send and receive data to and from the VDO RoadLog ELD Plus, wherever there’s a cellular connection.

Features include nearly real-time track and trace functions for drivers and vehicles, as well as maps to show when and where vehicles have traveled over multiple days. And the system eliminates manual reporting of Hours of Service, state mileage (through IFTA and IRP), and pre- and post-trip inspections (Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports).

There’s also automatic log auditing and archiving, with log violation reports that can be printed to review with drivers. Managers, meanwhile, can monitor driver availability remotely, and organize drivers and vehicles into groups.