BREAKING Cervus announces CFO retirement

CALGARY, AB – Randy Muth is leaving Cervus Equipment. The Chief Financial Officer for the authorized service centers and dealerships will retire at the end of the year.

With the announcement of Muth’s retirement after 13 years with Cervus, the company also appointed Adam Lowther to be his replacement. Currently the director of finance for Cervus, Lowther will assume the new role Jan. 1, 2018.

Graham Drake, President and CEO of Cervus, wished Muth the best for what he said was a well-deserved retirement.

"Randy and Adam have worked together for many years, and given Cervus' commitment to succession planning and leadership development, I am confident that Adam possesses the experience and expertise to assume the role of CFO in a seamless transition," he said.

Shortly after joining Cervus in 2013, Lowther played a key role in the 20 dealership acquisitions the company completed in 2014. As director of finance, he led Cervus' forecasting, treasury, internal controls, and financial reporting activities. Prior to joining Cervus, Lowther specialized in transaction advisory and valuation, both in the private sector and public practice. He is a designated Chartered Accountant, Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Business Valuator, and a CFA charterholder, as well as holding a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary.

Cervus Equipment operates 64 dealerships and service centers Canada, New Zealand and Australia. The company is authorized to deal with brands like Peterbilt, John Deere, Bobcat, and others. They are a publicly traded company.