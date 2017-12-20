Clark to head Michelin in North America

GREENVILLE, SC -- Michelin Group has named Scott Clark the new chairman and president of Michelin North America, effective January 1.

Under Michelin North America's new structure, which will also be implemented the same day, Clark will be responsible for all key customer-facing functions of the company, including sales and marketing for North America, as well as quality, technical and supply chain units.

Going forward, Michelin's North America region will comprise the United States and Canada. Michelin also announced that Joanie Martin also has been named chief administrative officer, a newly created role in the company.

"Scott has represented the voice of Michelin customers with dependable passion in our organization for more than 20 years," said Jean-Dominique Senard, CEO of France's Michelin Group. "Scott is well equipped to lead Michelin North America, especially as we transition next year to a new organizational structure."

Reporting to the chairman and president in her new role as chief administrative officer, Martin will be responsible for such critical business-support functions as communications, corporate development, finance, legal services, personnel, and safety and environment.

"Our goal is to empower Michelin employees by placing them closer to the customers at the heart of our business," Martin said. "Executing this transition successfully will further position Michelin as a winning leader in sustainable mobility for years ahead, in North America and globally."