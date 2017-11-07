Class 8 orders surge in October

BLOOMINGTON, IN – Sales of Class 8 vehicles rose for the fifth straight month in October according to analysts at FTR Intelligence.

The company released its preliminary Class 8 order numbers showing 62% growth over September, and 167% rise over orders for the same time last year.

FTR COO Jonathan Starks said the surge to 35,700 units ordered for the month matched the group’s expectations for the beginning of the fall order season, and predicted the production market would stay strong into Spring 2018.

“Hurricanes Harvey and Irma merely exacerbated an already tight truck market so the strong order activity in October was no surprise to us,” he said.

North American Class 8 orders for the past twelve months have totaled 261,500 units.