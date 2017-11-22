Class 8 sales explode in ‘red hot’ Canadian market

COLUMBUS, IN – North American Class 8 vehicle sales exploded in October according to ACT Research, rising to a 35-month high.

More than 36,000 units were ordered as U.S. fleets increased demand. The firm also called the Canadian market “red hot.”

The strong market in both September and October, coupled with a modestly slower October build rate, pushed the backlog-build ratio to 91 days. Nearly 11,000 units were added to the backlog in October, to make a total of 105,200 units. Despite the growth, the group says the backlog rate remained low by historical standards.

ACT’s president and senior analyst Kenny Vieth said looking forward build plans indicate production will slow through the end of 2017, averaging just 1,114 units per day compared with 1,172 in the third quarter.