CNG fuel system

Worthington’s Type 3 Rail Mount Compressed Natural Gas fuel system has just five unique parts, and is marketed as the lightest fuel system on the market.

The system has OEM factory-installed brackets to hold an aluminum cylinder similar to the fit and finish of a diesel tank, as well as steps. Measuring 27 inches wide off the frame rail, the system offers a similar width profile to diesel trucks, reducing the chance of clipping objects in turns, the company says.

The first seven units recently rolled out of the Worthington facility in Salt Lake City, Utah, joining a fleet operated by Food Express.