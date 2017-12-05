Combination LED headlamp

Optronics International has expanded its Opti-Brite family of LED headlamps by adding a new five-by-seven-inch combination high- and low-beam unit known as the HLL70HLB.

The series includes an optimized retroflective LED beam, the company says. It also features a conspicuity array at the center of the lens.

These LEDs actually face backward, pointing toward metallic parabolic reflectors, as a way to improve photometrics. The geometry also generates a tightly controlled blue-white light beam that is said to match the color temperature of natural light, making it easier to see the road.

The headlamps accommodate everything from a nine-volt to 33-volt electrical system, with an expected 30,000-hour service life. That’s about 15 to 30 times longer than the lives of halogen and HID headlamps, the company says.

Opti-Brite LED Headlamps come have a three-wire design with 6.5-inch leads and standard H4 three-blade connectors to support plug-and-play installations.