Contrans buys MacKinnon Transport

Guelph, ON – MacKinnon Transport has been sold to Contrans Group.

Truck News is reporting the family business operating in Canada for nearly a century was sold Dec. 1, and includes all MacKinnon trucks, trailers, and customers.

Former president and CEO of the 90-year-old business, Even MacKinnon, told Truck News the company was sold because they could no longer attract or hire drivers, and were facing a severe driver shortage.

Almost all current MacKinnon employees will keep their jobs, with 90% being offered employment with Contrans, in a deal that includes honoring their seniority.

MacKinnon workers will move to the Aberfoyle Contrans location.