CPC Logistics acquires In Transit Personnel

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Ontario-based In Transit Personnel has been acquired by CPC Logistics Canada.

A truck driver and warehouse personnel services company, CPC’s Canadian division says it expects In Transit to complement its existing services, while leveraging their experience in warehouse personnel and management services to increase CPC's business.

“In Transit is a perfect strategic fit for our company as we look to grow our service offerings in Canada and the US. This move will help us open new doors for us as we look to help solve our customer’s logistics needs,” said Doug Crowell, president and CEO of CPC Logistics Canada.

Tracy Clayson, managing partner of In Transit Personnel, says they are delighted to be joining the CPC family.

“We view CPC’s strengths as having familiarity of the Canadian marketplace, and a depth of support services to be a major motivator for doing this deal,” she said.

CPC says it will be integrating the In Transit staff with their own into one office over the coming months. Although the offices will be combined, the two companies are expected to keep their respective names and operate separately.