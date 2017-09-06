CTA announces infrastructure wish list

TORONTO, ON – The Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) released its trade infrastructure priority list today, providing it to Canadian Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

The CTA says the list comes after consultations with its provincial associations to gather input on building stronger, more efficient trade corridors.

The CTA created the list after Garneau announced more than $2 billion for the Trade and Transportation Corridors Initiative (TTCI), in early July. The fund is designed to strengthen Canada's trade infrastructure, including ports, waterways, airports, roads, bridges, border crossings, rail networks and the interconnectivity between them. The CTA’s wish list meets the criteria of the program, and is being used to lobby for funds for these projects.

CTA president Stephen Laskowski, says the list isn’t exhaustive, but covers both specific projects, and general areas for consideration.

“In each case, funding for road-based infrastructure would significantly improve the trucking industry’s ability to carry the nation’s domestic and international trade,” he said.

The complete list can be seen here.