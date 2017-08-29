BREAKING Cummins reveals fully-electric tractor

COLUMBUS, IN – Another toll in the death knell of the age of fossil fuels was unveiled today at the Cummins Technical Center, as the company showed-off its latest power solutions and energy-diverse products including, for the first time, a fully-electric demonstration urban hauler tractor.

The tractor was accompanied by the reveal of Cummins’ latest efforts in the near-zero natural gas technology space, and the super-efficient diesel engines, the X12 and X15.

The company says the new products are designed to be environmentally-friendly and cost-effective without losing power, to help the industry create a sustainable future. Cummins said it believes energy diversity is critical for future success.

More information on today’s event to follow.