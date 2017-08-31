Daimler donates to help Harvey victims

HOUSTON, TX – Daimler AG has donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The German automaker and its United States-based subsidiaries, including Daimler Trucks North America, Mercedes-Benz USA, Mercedes-Benz US International, and Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, announced the donation to help those caught-up in the catastrophic storm, today

The donation is being used for immediate disaster relief, emergency assistance, and other services needed by the victims of the hurricane.

The hurricane made landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas last Friday night before proceeding up the coast of the Gulf of Mexico.

While the storm has been down-graded to a tropical depression, Texas received rain for most of the week, leading to the flooding of more than 100,000 homes, and 30 deaths so far.

Louisiana is now under the eye of Harvey, with the storm hitting that state early Wednesday.

Last week marked the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which took more than 1,500 lives in Louisiana, and another 238 in Mississippi.

Southern Mississippi is also currently under a storm warning.