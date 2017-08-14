Daimler names communication, marketing heads

PORTLAND, OR – Daimler Trucks North America has named two executives who will oversee channel marketing and corporate communications.

Daimler Trucks North America spokesman David Giroux has been named director – channel marketing, in a newly created position that will have him lead the development and implementation of all Freightliner and Detroit brand marketing communications and brand strategy. He will be responsible for executing digital marketing, strategy, and delivering brand and product information to customers, dealers and the press.

Succeeding Giroux as director – public relations and corporate communications will be Katja Bott, who will now be responsible for public relations strategy, internal and external corporate communications and marketing, and media relations for Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit Diesel, Thomas Built Buses, Alliance Truck Parts, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation. She previously held roles at smart, Daimler AG, Daimler Trucks, and Mercedes-Benz Vans, and most recently was the primary spokeswoman for the head of MB Vans.

Giroux has been director of communications since June 2010, and is credited with accomplishments including the expansion of corporate and community communications, including many philanthropic efforts and expanding the Daimler brand.

“David’s accomplishments for DTNA (Daimler Trucks North America) are tremendous. For over six years, he and his team have ensured industry leading communications. We are grateful that he will continue to push communications for DTNA in this new critical role for the company," said Roger Nielsen, president and chief executive officer. "We welcome Katja to the DTNA family. With her breadth and depth of public relations and leadership experience, she will continue leading communications in our industry.”

PORTLAND, OR – Daimler Trucks North America has named two executives who will oversee channel marketing and corporate communications.

Daimler Trucks North America spokesman David Giroux has been named director – channel marketing, in a newly created position that will have him lead the development and implementation of all Freightliner and Detroit brand marketing communications and brand strategy. He will be responsible for executing digital marketing, strategy, and delivering brand and product information to customers, dealers and the press.

Succeeding Giroux as director – public relations and corporate communications will be Katja Bott, who will now be responsible for public relations strategy, internal and external corporate communications and marketing, and media relations for Freightliner, Western Star, Detroit Diesel, Thomas Built Buses, Alliance Truck Parts, and Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation. She previously held roles at smart, Daimler AG, Daimler Trucks, and Mercedes-Benz Vans, and most recently was the primary spokeswoman for the head of MB Vans.

Giroux has been director of communications since June 2010, and is credited with accomplishments including the expansion of corporate and community communications, including many philanthropic efforts and expanding the Daimler brand.

“David’s accomplishments for DTNA (Daimler Trucks North America) are tremendous. For over six years, he and his team have ensured industry leading communications. We are grateful that he will continue to push communications for DTNA in this new critical role for the company," said Roger Nielsen, president and chief executive officer. "We welcome Katja to the DTNA family. With her breadth and depth of public relations and leadership experience, she will continue leading communications in our industry.”