Daimler names head of connected vehicles

PORTLAND, OR -- Daimler has named Volker Hansen as the new general manager for Fleetboard GmbH where he will act as the head of digital solutions and services for commercial vehicles.

Fleetboard GmbH is a provider of connected services for commercial vehicles that offers a range of modularly designed services relating to fleet, order and driver management, according to Daimler. Its core field of business is digital telematics for commercial vehicles.

Since 2014, as part of the corporate CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Service and Electric Drive) activities at Daimler, Hansen has been responsible for the development of electric powertrains at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

Hansen began his career at Daimler AG in Berlin in 1995. After various positions in Germany and abroad, he became responsible for the innovation strategy and project portfolio for research and predevelopment at Mercedes-Benz Cars from 2004.

Between 2006 and 2011 he was head of innovation strategy and key account research and development at Mercedes-Benz Cars. From 2011 to 2014 he was responsible for strategic project management for the localization of the Mercedes-Benz Vito in the NAFTA and Latin America regions.