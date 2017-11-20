Dauch named chairman of the HDBF

DEARBORN, MI – The president and CEO of Accuride is the new chairman of the Heavy Duty Business Forum (HDBF).

Rick Dauch is the 38th chairman of the HDBF, and won the position for 2018 at elections held following the group’s 80th biannual meeting last week. Dauch succeeds Stephen Mance, president and CEO of Defiance Metal Products.

Dauch has been in his current position with Accuride since joining the company in 2011. A West Point alumnus, Dauch's corporate career was preceded by his service as a Light Infantry Company Commander with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, in New York. He also serves on the board of directors and is a past president of the Army Football Club.

Kent Jones, vice president, global business development and sales for ZF Friedrichshafen AG, was named HDBF’s 2018 vice chairman.

The invitation-only discussion forum of top executives from commercial vehicle suppliers, and the primary leadership group with the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association (HDMA), focuses mainly on discussion about trends and developments within the market.

The HDBF board of governors and all members are nominated and voted upon by the 55 elected members.

Board of Governors members also elected at the meeting were: David Arndt, president and CEO, Pentaflex; John Fox, corporate vice president of global channel strategies, Parker Hannifin Corporation; Timothy Guzman, senior sales director, power sector, Freudenberg North America; Merrick Murphy, president, Arconic, Commercial Wheels and Transportation; Jeff Porter, president and CEO, Velvac; and Eddie Wilkinson, president, Bendix Spicer Foundation Brake.