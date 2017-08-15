Dedicated module for dedicated fleets

TMW’s IES Transportation Management Solution, as well as IES Access and Access Plus TMS platforms, can be upgraded with a new module that includes a simplified billing process for fleets offering dedicated transportation services.

Carriers that run dedicated routes often manage customer payments using spreadsheets, which can be prone to data entry errors, TMW says. The new IES Dedicated module introduces the automation meant to eliminate inefficient and inaccurate billing and driver payroll processes.

The IES Dedicated module incorporates dedicated lane-specific billing capabilities, allowing fleet owners and operators to override stop-off charges, create rates based on total, loaded or empty miles, and export bills to Excel. Users can also look up and sort all orders billed during a particular time period.