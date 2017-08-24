Detroit Reman acquiring Mascot Truck Parts

DETROIT, MI – Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing is acquiring the U.S. and Canadian business units of Mascot Truck Parts, which remanufactures driveline components for heavy-duty and medium-duty trucks.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Mascot Truck Parts will continue operations in Plainfield, Indiana, and Mississauga, Ontario, and will continue to ship within 24 hours from its 28 logistics centers in North America. Improving the “already robust distribution” will be a top priority, Detroit Remain says.

"Mascot is a great fit for us, both in terms of product and distribution," stated Sanjiv Khurana, president of Detroit Reman. "Mascot's portfolio complements our driveline products. We will also be able to leverage Mascot's national footprint to offer a better customer experience and a faster turnaround time for our customers."

"We are excited about this alliance. With Detroit Reman we will have the opportunity to enhance our level of service through inventory improvements for all our customers," added Bill Statham, president of Mascot Truck Parts.