Driver who blazed a northern trail has died

PRINCE ALBERT, SK – Long-time driver and member of the Saskatchewan trucking family George Magee has passed away.

Magee, 81, passed away on November 2, in Prince Alberta where he was born and raised.

In a career spanning 65 years, Magee specialized in driving on northern and ice roads, spending the last 33 years hauling products to miners in the north. Described by his friends as hard-working, dedicated, and kind, George was proud to be one of seven original drovers to blaze the trail to the north.

George will be lovingly remembered by his wife Marlene, his daughters Debbie Kunz and Judy Picot, his son Ron Magee, his brother Charlie Magee; his sisters-in-law Joan and Darlene, his brother-in-law John, and his nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.