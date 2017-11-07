BREAKING Drivers delayed at Ontario Food Terminal

MISSISSAUUGA, ON – Drivers heading to the Ontario Food Terminal on the Queensway in Mississauga, Ontario should be prepared for delays as striking workers hold up traffic.

Members of Teamsters Local 419 went on strike at midnight over wage issues. The local is the same that represents Swissport workers who were on strike for 80 days, ending in October.

Drivers are reporting delays getting into and out of the terminal, which is a major hub for GTA produce retailers.

680 News reports the picket line is holding up to five cars for five minutes getting into the terminal from the Queensway entrance, while drivers are also reporting vehicles being held when they attempt to exit the terminal.

Drivers needing to access the terminal should leave extra time.

Updates will be added as they happen.