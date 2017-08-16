Drivewyze expands into North Dakota

EDMONTON, AB – Drivewyze’s weigh station bypass service has expanded into North Dakota, including 13 different approaches to seven fixed weigh stations and eight mobile sites.

The program is being run with the North Dakota Department of Transportation and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

“The addition of North Dakota continues the expansion of North America’s largest bypass service network and closes a nearly (644-kilometer) service gap between Moorhead, Minnesota, and Wibaux, Montana,” said Brian Heath, Drivewyze president and Chief Executive Officer. “Drivers traveling from Chicago to Idaho now have bypass opportunities in all six states over a (3,000-kilometer) stretch.”

Matt Holland, manager of information technology for Winnipeg, Manitoba-based Wildwood Transport, said in a releases that his company’s drivers are thrilled to be getting weigh station bypass for the first time in North Dakota. The specialized open-deck hauler activated the service on 35 trucks last year. It transports agricultural products and equipment, general commodities, steel, and construction equipment.

Wildwood’s trucks carry nearly 1,100 loads through North Dakota, and cross the border in that state, Holland says. Drivewyze analytics show that nearly a third of the fleet’s 983 encounters with U.S. weigh stations in July occurred in North America.

“Plus, each time our drivers encounter a weigh station increases the chances that they will undergo an inspection that can last up to an hour,” Holland adds. “With driving time being limited, once that happens, staying on schedule can be nearly impossible for our drivers.”

Drivewyze was adopted as the weigh station bypass technology for Alberta’s Partners in Compliance program earlier this year.