East Coast International Trucks opens new facility

MILLBROOK, NS – East Coast International Trucks (ECI) is celebrating the opening of their new building today.

The International truck dealership with four locations in the Maritimes unveiled their new 17,000 sq-ft building Sept. 7, allowing customers to tour the facility and see what ECI has to offer.

President David Lockhart says the company is proud of their first brand new facility.

The afternoon opening event includes a ribbon cutting ceremony, live entertainment, food, a silent auction in support of the Special Olympics Nova Scotia Truck Convoy, and trucks and trailers on display. Vendors will also be on site showcasing their products.

The new building is located in the Millbrook Power Center off highway 102.