Eberspaecher NA growing; recognized by GM

WIXOM, MI – Eberspaecher’s North America says it’s poised for growth while celebrating its General Motors Supplier Quality Excellence Award for 2016.

The exhaust technology business was recently given the award for the 2016 calendar year. The recognition was for the Wixom manufacturing facility for achieving what the company calls a very stringent set of quality performance criteria set by GM, and for its support of the GM organization.

While announcing the award, the company said its Michigan facility is set to launch 10 new products over the next year, expanding and diversifying its market share.

The company says the planned launches will include traditional systems as well as systems with new product technology including an active exhaust-gas recirculation valve, which will enable lean engine calibration strategy for light diesel customers.

Greg Sibley, president of Eberspaecher, Americas, said he was excited about the growth potential in the next three to five years, saying the company’s strong balance sheet would be a catalyst for even more growth.

He said the Wixom plant was a great example of the potential for growth, noting that the reconfiguration of the plant to accommodate the light vehicle marketplace positions them to better support their customers.

Eberspaecher North America now employs about 1,400 associates in four locations, including two plants in Michigan.