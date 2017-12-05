ELD for OBDII vehicles

Cummins’ ZED Connect has developed an Electronic Logging Device (ELD) for OBDII commercial vehicles.

The plug-and-play device debuts with an OBDII 16-pin adaptor for smaller commercial vehicles and vocational work trucks.

It incorporates the same functions found in Zed Connect’s heavy duty trucking application, and includes a one-time fee for the Bluetooth-enabled hardware that connects with a driver’s smartphone. There are no contracts or recurring fees.

It’s compatible with most domestic vehicles built since 2008