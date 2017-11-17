ELD violations won’t mean CSA points

TORONTO, ON – Carriers that operate across the border don’t have to fear for their Compliance, Safety, and Accountability (CSA) scores if they are not compliant with the Electronic Logging Device (ELD) mandate before the Dec. 18 deadline.

Federal Officials in the United States are confirming that drivers who are cited roadside for non-compliance before April 1, 2018 will be issued a “no points cite” which won’t affect the driver or carrier in the CSA system, reports Heavy Duty Trucking.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) had previously announced a phased-in approach to enforcement of the new regulation. Those found in violation of the mandate could be issued citations from day one, but ELD violations won’t put drivers out-of-service until April 1.

The issuing of citations, including those with fine attached, will be at the desecration of local enforcement officials.