Enhanced Écocamionnage program to continue in Quebec

MONTRÉAL, QC – The province of Quebec has announced the renew of it’s Écocamionnage (green trucking) program.

The Quebec Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification, and the Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight against Climate Change made the announcement Friday that the program, which includes financing of up to $30,000 per truck for the purchase of heavy vehicles that run on eco-friendly fuels, would continue.

The Government of Quebec says that in order to reach their Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions targets they need to continue to help the transportation industry – the largest producer of those emissions.

The program also includes the option to receive financial assistance for the purchase of certain used vehicles, a move crucial to helping the industry transition to lower emissions alternatives.

Gaz Metro, a Quebec fuel company, says fleets who switch from diesel to natural gas see a reduction of up to 35 tons of GHG per truck.