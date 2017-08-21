EPA to review phase two emissions standards

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced their intention to review phase two of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Fuel Efficiency Standards for Medium- and Heavy-Duty Engines and Vehicles.

The review, announced August 18, comes after concerns from those in the trailer and glider industry.

Those in the glider kit industry expressed worry that the second phase of the EPA’s standards – which were scheduled to come into effect in 2018 and would hold all medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, as well as regulated trailers and gliders, to the emissions standards – would bring the practice of building completed kits for sale to the public to a halt.

EPA administrator Scott Pruitt says the agency intends to initiate a rulemaking process that incorporates the latest technical data and is consistent with its authority under the Clean Air Act.

American Trucking Associations (ATA) president and CEO Chris Spear questioned the decision to reopen the second phase, saying the move may leave a hole in regulations, and states like California may rush to fill them with more aggressive standards.

"ATA believes a single national standard, set by federal regulators, is preferable to at worst, a patchwork of state standards or at best, a de facto national standard that is set without the appropriate opportunity for the entire regulated community – many members of which are not based in California – to weigh in,” said Spear.

The ATA worked with the EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to formulate both the phase one and phase two regulations, which have helped to lower emissions and put cleaner, more efficient trucks on the road.

The ATA says it will continue to work with the EPA and the NHTSA as they revisit the next phase of emissions standards.

In September 2011, EPA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued phase one, greenhouse gas emissions and fuel efficiency standards for medium- and heavy-duty vehicles for model year 2014-2018. Those regulations are currently in effect.