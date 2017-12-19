BREAKING Exemption for CBs extended

TORONTO, ON – Drivers in Ontario can hang onto their CB radios for a little while longer. The Government of Ontario made amendments on Dec. 12 to distracted driving legislation that would have permanently shelved the units in the new year.

An Ontario Ministry of Transportation spokesperson says CBs won’t be taken out of cabs until Jan. 1, 2021 – a three-year extension on the earlier Jan. 1, 2018 deadline – to “allow for the development of more viable hands-free technologies.”

The first jurisdiction to make the wired CB radio illegal in moving vehicles, the province had previously said it was doing so because the devices were a dangerous distraction to drivers.

The current exemption is a continuation of a previous exemption passed in 2013, which offered a five-year timeline to come up with alternatives for the talkative technology for commercial drivers, bus drivers, and amateur radio operators.

The continued exemption will all the radios to continue to be used by roadside assistance and service vehicles, taxis, street cars, delivery and courier vehicles, and drivers of construction or commercial motor vehicles.

After the new exemption expires the radios will be off-limits for everyone except law enforcement officers, firefighters, and provincial offenses officers.