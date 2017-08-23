Express Mondor is taking the SmartWay

LANORAIE, QC – Express Mondor is taking the smart path to environmental protection.

The Canadian fleet has been certified as a SmartWay program transportation company. The program, created by the Environmental Protection Agency and managed in Canada by Natural Resources Canada, recognizes companies that operate truck fleets while reducing fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

President Éric Mondor said qualifying for the certification was a challenging but rewarding experience that will allow the company to continuously improve.

Billy Mondor, vice president, business development says customers are increasingly asking for the certification so they can feel comfortable with the operational and environmental practices of those they do business with.

The SmartWay program tracks fuel consumption and encourages companies to ship goods in the cleanest, most efficient way possible.

SmartWay has been in the United States since 2004, and in Canada since 2012.