Fall food sort moves 48,000 pounds

TORONTO, ON – Trucks for Change moved 48,000 pounds last week, but it wasn’t with a set of wheels.

Instead, 13 teams sorted food at the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto, competing in the Fall Food Sort, for the title of most food sorted in 90 minutes.

The teams consisted of 120 participants working in two shifts at the Etobicoke warehouse, sorting an average of 4000 pounds every 90 minutes.

The team from Bison Transport came out on top, finishing first and sorting the most.

Other teams included one from Newcom – who owns this publication – Midland Transport, JD Smith Logistics, Manitoulin Transport, TransCore Link Logistics, Kriska Transportation Group, and more.

Trucks for Change also raised $30,000 for the food bank during the day.