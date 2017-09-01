FecEx Canada joins the Amber Alert program

TORONTO, ON – FedEx Express Canada will add nearly 3,000 pairs of eyes looking for missing children.

The Canadian courier announced this week that it is partnering with the Ontario Amber Alert program, and will rebroadcast amber alerts to its 6,500 Canadian employees, including nearly 3,000 couriers, so they can aid in finding missing children.

President Lisa Lisson says with the increase in e-commerce, the courier company is in more places around the country, making them good candidates for helping to locate missing children when needed.

“As loving parents and proud Canadians, our employees want to be of service to the community and help keep our children safe from harm,” says Lisson.

The Ontario Amber Alert program is a system used to alert the public in child abduction cases where police believe the child is in danger of bodily harm or death. Alerts are issued on Ontario highways and over airways through a cooperative plan between the Ontario Association of Broadcasters, law enforcement agencies, and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

When an Amber Alert occurs, it will be broadcast directly to FedEx employees through a special communications protocol that sends it directly to couriers on the handheld instruments customers use to sign for a parcel delivery. FedEx Express Canada will also rebroadcast Amber Alerts through their Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as on internal video screens.

Chief Bryan Larkin of the Waterloo Regional Police Service, and co-chairman of the Ontario Amber Alert steering committee, says they are proud to welcome the Canadian courier company.

“Anytime the Amber Alert Program can be expanded to include a larger audience is beneficial, since it means more eyes are out there helping us and, more importantly, children and their families,” he said.