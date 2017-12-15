Final touches on Green rebate program unveiled

TORONTO, ON – The final details on Ontario’s Green Commercial Vehicle Program (GCVP) are now available from the Ontario Ministry of Transportation.

GCVP provides rebates to fleets and owners for the purchase of environmentally-friendly and fuel-saving vehicles and technologies purchased after Sept. 1, 2017, including up to 50% of the incremental cost of a new electric truck, or an electric auxiliary power unit (APU).

The program championed by groups like the Ontario Trucking Association (OTA) aims to make it more affordable for businesses reduce their carbon footprint while helping the province meet its goals under the Climate Change Action Plan to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 37% below 1990 levels by 2030.

OTA president Stephen Laskowski says after two years working on the project the group is delighted to see GCVP implemented.

“[Ontario Transportation] Minister Del Duca has once again shown leadership by reinvesting carbon fees paid by our industry back into our sector, so that our industry can continue on the path of environmental advancement in Ontario,” he said.

Eligible vehicles and devices include electric and natural gas-powered trucks, aerodynamic and anti-idling devices, and electric refrigeration units.

Although the rebates will apply to equipment purchased after Sept. 1, 2017, applications for the program won’t start until in early 2018. Early adopters of the program may be eligible to receive an additional 10% if they participate before March 31, 2018.

Other changes to the draft program include lowering the eligible model year from 2014 to 2010 for vehicle conversions, including funding for all classes of electric vehicles, and increases in funding for long combination vehicle dual fuel conversions and APU’s.

The program will be administered under the Grants Ontario system, with application details set to bbe released in the coming weeks.