0 Comments
Flap mounting bracket
Posted: Sep 7, 2017 3:27 PM | Last Updated: Sep 7, 2017 3:27 PM
The new Fast Flap Mounting Bracket from Minimizer can be used on all major truck and trailer applications, bolting directly to the frame bracket.
Made of carbon steel and covered in a black powder coat, the bracket attaches to the frame using multiple slotted holes that align with most common mounting patterns. Holes on the bracket arm are pre-drilled to easily attach the flaps.
Filed Under:Minimizer • mud flap • flap mounting bracket