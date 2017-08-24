Flexible Bluetooth headset

A parrot will sit on a pirate’s shoulder. BlueParrott’s C400-XT Bluetooth headset can be worn on either ear, around a hat, or behind the neck. It resists water, dust, and cold temperatures as well.

The unit features a 96% noise cancellation feature, and offers a 300-foot range when paired with Class 1 Bluetooth devices. The VoiceControl feature also makes answering or ignoring a call a completely hands-free function.