Fontaine leads Toronto Transportation Club board
TORONTO, ON – Mike Fontaine, the general manager of CH Robinson Company (Canada), has been elected president of the Toronto Transportation Club.
The appointment was made during the group’s annual meeting at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Gary Fast, associate vice president – international transportation at Canadian Tire, becomes past president and remains on the executive committee.
James Mitton, vice president – national accounts for Apps Transport Group, was elected first the club’s vice president, while Cynthia Nagamatsu, vice president – commercial client services at Hargraft Schofiled, becomes second vice president.
Other directors include:
- Kathy Cartan, president, Motive Media Fleet Graphics
- Peter Stefanovich, managing partner, Left Lane Associates
- Liam O’Briain, director - eastern operations, Kee Human Resources
- Joe Glionna, president, Newcom Business Media
- Eric Carusi, general manager, Transpro Freight Systems
- Chris Petersen, senior strategic account manager, Air Canada Cargo
- Craig Germain, president - logistics, XTL
- Domenic Barbuto, executive account manager, Penske
- Ralph Scrivo, sales manager – eastern region, Paccar
- Tony Bianco, director of sales - international, CN Rail
- Lucia Pinheiro, president, Damco Canada
- Leah Cormier, InSinc Promotions
- Paul Granger, Protaskit
- Barbara Leece, CP
Motive Media Fleet Graphics received the organization’s Platinum Award of Distinction for outstanding contribution and participation. The John Foss Volunteer Service Award was presented to Olga Ricci, who was a director for five years.
The club is in its 104th year.