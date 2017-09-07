Fuel tank sweeper

IPA’s 9046F pneumatic fuel tanks sweeper can be used to filter debris, impurities and water out of contaminated diesel, fuel oil, and kerosene.

The unit transfers up to 26 US gallons of polished fuel per minute, and features a spill-free design as well as accessories such as a flow-through brush.

The system as a whole incorporates 17- and 30-micron filters; an 11-foot intake hose; 11-foot output hose; rigid wand; flexible wand with the flow-though brush; chassis ground cable; and a quick-disconnect ball valve. Its steel cart has 10-inch pneumatic tires, and the system has a two-year warranty.