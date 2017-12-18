Gallagher appointed president at Jake

BLOOMFIELD, CN – Dennis Gallagher is the new president at manufacturer Jacobs Vehicle Systems (JVS).

Gallagher will direct all facets of JVS’s global operations while meeting JVS’s short- and long-term strategic initiatives.

“We are confident that Dennis will bring a combination of keen business acumen and strong leadership skills to our organization,” stated Pat Murphy, senior vice president, fortive automation and specialty and sensing technologies.

Gallagher brings more than 25 years of experience to the job with pervious roles from engineering to sales and marketing under his belt. Most recently, he served as vice president and general manager for Kollmorgen in the European, Middle Eastern, African, and Indian markets while residing in Germany.

Gallagher said he was excited to join JVS and help the company evolve and grow.

“Jacobs Vehicle Systems has a great history with a very talented and dedicated team,” he said.

Gallagher, originally from Boston, Massachusetts and is a graduate of the University of Lowell with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.