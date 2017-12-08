Gincor purchases Cross Country Trailers

BLENHEIM, ON – Gincor has purchased Cross Country Trailers in Blenheim, Ontario, and will begin to operate that business as Gincor Trailer Werx.

“We see tremendous opportunity in this facility and the workforce made up of people from a great community,” said Luc Stang, Gincor president and Chief Executive Officer. “We know there has been some uncertainty for the community, and we look forward to moving ahead together and creating a new success story for the men and women that make up the team.

Gincor was established four decades ago in Mattawa, Ontario, about 40 minutes outside North Bay, and produces dump vehicles, snow plows, and other severe service equipment like cranes and pup trailers. It’s in the midst of rebranding itself as Gincor Truck and Trailer Werx.

The business has been ranked by the Profit 500 list as one of Canada’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. It now has a total of 500 employees with the purchase of Cross Country Trailers.

This June, it also acquired DEL Equipment – adding seven new locations and giving the company a presence from Moncton, New Brunswick, to Vancouver, British Columbia.