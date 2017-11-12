Great Dane names Supplier of the Year

SAVANNAH, GA – Trailer and truck bodies manufacturer Great Dane is singing the praises of components supplier Accuride, making them their 2017 supplier of the year for large suppliers.

The company announced the accolade last week, also awarding Accuride the 2017 Quality Excellence Award for exceeding Great Dane’s quality performance expectations.

Accuride was one of just a handful of companies being honored by Great Dane for their exceptional performance during 2016. The companies were presented with the awards at Great Dane’s third-annual supplier summit. Suppliers were also recognized in the categories of safety, quality, cost savings, large and small suppliers of the year, and excellence in innovation.

Accuride president and CEO Rick Dauch said they were proud of the honor, and the more than 1,700 employees at the supplier shared in the excitement.

Dean Engelage, president of Great Dane, said he believes the company has the best partners in the business.