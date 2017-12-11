Half unprepared for ELD mandate: Survey

PHOENIX, AZ – With only a week to go before Electronic Logging Devices (ELD) are mandated in the U.S., a new survey is showing that almost half of the affected truckers are unprepared.

PrePass, which provides weigh station bypass technologies, surveyed 1,620 drivers, owner-operators, and fleets between November 30 and December 5. Forty-nine percent said they had yet to select an ELD.

Only 33% of respondents had installed the devices, while 18% had the equipment in hand but yet to install it. More than half of those who identified themselves as fleet managers said the equipment was operating, compared to 28% of drivers and owner-operators.

Of those who had yet to install an ELD, 68% didn’t plan to do it before the deadline, with 26% said they are not convinced the mandate will actually take effect. Thirty-one percent of that group said they are not planning to install ELD’s at all.

“It is surprising to see that such a large share of both owner-operators and drivers as well as fleet professionals see no need or rush to comply with the upcoming ELD mandate,” said Karen Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer of Help Inc., which is the company behind PrePass. “Whether they are in favor of ELD or not, there is every indication that the FMCSA intends to follow through with its plans to require the devices without delay.”

PrePass supplies ELD’s.

Twenty-four percent of those who responded to the survey said they had not selected a device because of concerns about costs.