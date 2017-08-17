Larson Electronics has a new handheld LED spotlight that features an inline transformer and 100-foot cord reel.

Shine the light on the new product itself and you’ll find high-output Cree LEDs with a 120-millimeter parabolic reflector, the light will reach up to 1,000 feet and draw just 25 watts of power. It generates 80 lumens per watt, and retains 70% of its brightness after 50,000 hours.

The inline transformer converts 100-277V AC into 24V DC power. It includes overload, short circuit, and overload safeguards to prevent overheating and damage. If the unit detects excess voltage or current, it automatically shuts down and recovers when turns back on.

The hardware includes an ABS body, aluminium alloy light head housing, and a polycarbonate lens. That means it’s waterproof, dustproof, and shockproof. It also has an articulated head and no-slip grip.