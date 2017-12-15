Hart named GM at TBEI Lake Crystal

LAKE CRYSTAL, MN -- Truck Bodies and Equipment International (TBEI) has named Brett Hart the general manager of TBEI Lake Crystal – a company that manufactures dump bodies, hoists, and dump body accessories.

Hart has 10 years of experience with TBEI’s Federal Signal parent company, and joins TBEI Lake Crystal after two years as the general manager for Westech Vac Systems, which is a sister company based in Alberta.

Hart has an education and background in engineering, operations and commercial leadership. He has worked with Federal Signal brands including the Vactor safety and security systems group, and Westech.